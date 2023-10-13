TB&T Athletes of the Week (10/6-10/12) Published 1:04 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

MALE



Jamauri McClure

Goshen High School

McClure tallied 205 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries in Goshen’s win over Barbour County last week. The senior South Alabama commit averaged an eye-popping 29 yards per carry in the win.

FEMALE



Jordan Owens

Charles Henderson High School

Owens had seven kills, nine digs and three aces in Charles Henderson’s tri-match against Emmanuel Christian and Ariton. She earned five kills, nine digs and three aces in a 2-0 sweep over Emmanuel Christian.