TB&T Athletes of the Week (10/6-10/12)

Published 1:04 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

MALE


Jamauri McClure

Goshen High School

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

McClure tallied 205 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries in Goshen’s win over Barbour County last week. The senior South Alabama commit averaged an eye-popping 29 yards per carry in the win.

 

FEMALE


Jordan Owens

Charles Henderson High School

Owens had seven kills, nine digs and three aces in Charles Henderson’s tri-match against Emmanuel Christian and Ariton. She earned five kills, nine digs and three aces in a 2-0 sweep over Emmanuel Christian.

More newsletter

Late rally lifts Pike Lib over Liberty County

Reading, writing, arithmetic and … Dance

Alpha Delta Kappa welcomes Brenda Peacock

‘Pioneer Days’ brings history to life

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events