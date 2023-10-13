‘Pioneer Days’ brings history to life Published 7:29 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

After a banner day on Friday, Pioneer Days at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with living history presentations of interest to both those who have knowledge of pioneer life and those who have much to know about how Pike County and the rural South were carved by its early settlers.

“On the grounds, there is rope tying, woodworking, spinning, Dutch over cooking, jewelry making and military campgrounds where stories are told battles, both victories and defeats.

A Confederate doctor tells of how the lives of soldiers were saved during the height of battle and of those who lost their lives in service to causes in which they believed.

The sound of dulcimer music blends easily with guitar music from the log church and the laughter of children who scurry to catch wooden rings on sticks and the ringing of the dinner bell.

“We had a great day on Friday and are looking forward to another wonderful day today (Saturday), Tatom said. “In addition to demonstrations and living history, we have a steam-driven train, a rolling store, an old county store and a military museum on the grounds. Lenny Trawick, local singer, musician and songwriter will play inside the museum today from 1 until 4 p.m.”

Tatom expressed appreciation to all those who helped make Pioneer Days 2023 a great time to learn about pioneer life in such fun and memorable way— especially the vendors and demonstrators, who were the framework of the event.

She expressed appreciation to members of the Pike County Master Gardners, Leigh Calk, Sue Fraley, Erin Keller, Beth Rosse, Amy Baker, Jane Stroud, Buriece Gracey, Kelly Ware and John Dew; staff members, Autumn Rogers and Jacob Burnham, and all others, who made the Pioneer Days a success.

This event was made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.