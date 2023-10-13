Pike Lib sweeps tri-match Published 1:26 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a pair of wins over both Red Level and Florala in a volleyball tri-match on Thursday.

Pike Lib topped Red Level 2-0, taking both sets 25-23 and 25-18. Amy Ramage led PLAS in the win with three aces, 10 assists and one kill, while Alissa Barron earned three aces and three kills. Anna Cate Friday added two kills and one block, while Emma Baker had four kills and Rylee Copeland had three aces.

Against Florala, Pike won the first set 25-9 but lost the second 25-23 before taking the third and deciding set by a score of 15-11 to take the 2-1 win in the match. Cara Rushing led PLAS with four kills and three aces, while Ramage tallied four aces, one kill and 12 assists. Barron totaled four aces and two kills and Baker added four kills.