Obituaries, Saturday, October 14, 2023 Published 4:37 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Derald Gulledge

Derald Gulledge a resident of Glenwood, AL passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Coffee County with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Derald was born November 11, 1957 to the late Hollis and Addie Mae Parker Gulledge. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Janice Hillhouse and Janet Redman. He is survived by his wife, Phala Gulledge, Glenwood; Children, Tommy Gulledge (Jenn), Nahunta, GA; Sherry Bannin (Jamie), Jack; Tina Zingre (Chris), Elba; Brett Scarbrough (Adrianne) Glenwood; and Rodney Gulledge (Christina), Rutledge; Grandchildren, Mary and Caleb Gulledge, Troy; Dayne and Riley Bannin, Jack; Alyssa and Dawson Scarbrough, Glenwood; Jacob, Kilee, Brayden Gulledge, Nahunta, GA; Tanner and BaeLynn Zingre, Elba, Eric Lee, Geogiana, Cody Gulledge, Brundidge, and Dakota Gulledge, Rutledge; Siblings, Burl Gulledge (Nealey Mae), Troy; Annette Corder, Troy; several nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Johnson, Cody Gulledge, Eric Gulledge, Travis Campbell, Joseph Adams, Taylor Motes and Chad Powell.

Jimmie

Stinson Jackson

Mrs. Jimmie Stinson Jackson of Troy, AL passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Southeast Health in Dothan. She was 80. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023, at Brundidge Methodist Church with Brother Kevin Krist officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. She was born April 16, 1943 to the late Earl and Lucille Moody Stinson. Jimmie loved traveling the country with the love of her life, Leslie. They also spent many nights on the dance floors of ballroom dance halls, especially with the Enterprise Dance Club. Her grandchildren Jack, Sadie, Zeke and Bo were always her most prized possessions. She was always involved in their many activities. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Les Jackson, infant brother, Phillip Earl Stinson, niece, Joy Jackson, and a brother-in-law, Ron Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Shayne Slingluff (Ben), Dothan, AL; grandchildren, Jack, Sadie, Zeke and Bo, all of Dothan; sister, Ann Stinson Webb (Larry) Brundidge; brother, Joe Stinson, Brundidge; sister-in-law, Hazel Jackson; nephews, Phillip Webb (Shelly) and Joshua Webb (Sammy); and a niece, Kaye Jackson. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip Webb, Joshua Webb, Douglas Wright, Ben Slingluff, Jack Slingluff, Zeke Slingluff and Bo Slingluff. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Brundidge Methodist Playground fund. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com