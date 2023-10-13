Ariton tops Abbeville in region clash Published 10:23 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

The Ariton Purple Cats bested the Abbeville Yellow Jackets by a score of 50-20 in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

Ariton rolled up 201 yards rushing and 158 yards passing for 359 total yards in the win. Ian Senn completed 12-of-22 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries. Tristan Silavent rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Lawson Leger hauled in six catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns for Ariton. Senn also returned four kicks for 100 yards and a touchdown. Miles Tyler also blocked a punt in the end-zone for an Ariton score.

Trevor Johnston and Tristan McGuire led the Ariton defense with 10 tackles and one tackle-for-loss each. Silavent record six tackles and one tackle-for-loss, while Gabe Jones earned six tackles and two tackles-for-loss. Hobie Peavy earned four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Ariton is back at home next Friday for another region matchup with Wicksburg.

The Zion Chapel Rebels knocked off Geneva County 18-0 in a Class 2A, Region 2 game, as well. The Rebels will play Cottonwood at home next Friday.

Goshen throttled Luverne 34-17 in a Class 2A, Region 3 game on Friday. The Eagles will travel to Lanett next Friday for another region clash.

The Pike County Bulldogs lost 46-26 to the Providence Christian Eagles in a Class 3A, Region 2 game on Friday. The Bulldogs are on a bye week next week.