Troy announces Larry Blakeney Day on Nov. 18 Published 12:22 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Troy University football team will be celebrating and honoring the all-time winningest head coach in school history, Larry Blakeney, with Larry Blakeney Day on Nov. 18 against Louisiana.

Blakeney is was once again named a finalist for the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this year and he’s already a member of the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame and Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The playing field at Veterans Memorial Stadium was also named in Blakeney’s honor – Larry Blakeney Field – in 2011.

“It has been almost a decade since Coach Larry Blakeney roamed the sidelines at Veterans Memorial Stadium,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said. “I am very appreciative that Coach Blakeney and Janice Blakeney are allowing us to recognize and honor Coach one last time. We are calling on all his former players, coaches and staff to come back and help us honor and celebrate one of the greatest coaches in college football history.”

Blakeney guided the Trojans from Division II to Division I-AA (FCS) to Division I-A (FBS) during his 24-year career. His teams won 178 games – the most of any coach in school history – along with winning seven conference championships and two bowl wins. During Troy’s first seven years in the Sun Belt, Blakeney’s teams won at least eight games in five of those seasons and won five straight conference crowns.

The Birmingham native played college football at Auburn and went on to serve as an assistant coach at his alma mater from 1977 until 1991 when he took over at Troy.

Larry Blakeney Day will include a tailgate at Tailgate Terrace where all former Blakeney players are invited to attend and each are welcome to request up to four complimentary tickets to the Louisiana game. Any former players that wishes to request tickets can do so by contacting Judy Morgan at, jmorgan@troy.edu. Those former players will also be invited to join Blakeney on the field for a special presentation during the first quarter.

All fans in attendance will also receive a free Larry Blakeney mini poster and Trojan Threads will also have commemorative Larry Blakeney merchandise leading up to the game.