Step back in time to Pioneer Days

At this time of the year, there is always something to do on weekends. However, there is only one place where it’s possible to time travel …back to the time when this country was new and it inhabitants were pioneers.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama provides that opportunity today (Friday) and Saturday. And, the time travel ticket is only $12 for adults, children ages five and under and museum members are admitted free.

However, there’s no better time than Pioneer Days to became a member of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama. Membership will not only be admission to Pioneer Days but also to all upcoming museum events as well as admission to the museum for one year from the date of purchase.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said both today and Saturday offer a variety of activities that relate to pioneer days in Pike County.

“All buildings on the grounds will be available for viewing and several will be actively open,” Tatom said. “The Little Red Schoolhouse will have ‘classes’ inside and old-time games outside for the children. “

The lady of the house in the Demonstration Cabin share stories of what life was like for a pioneer woman. Visitors to the cabin will get a real biscuit “taste” of pioneer life.

Across the covered bridge and inside the church, the preacher will lead songs and share the story of what it was like to be an itinerant preacher. On the grounds, there will be rope tying, woodworking, spinning, Dutch oven cooking, jewelry making and opportunities to make corn shuck dolls and to quilt a square.

On the grounds, there will be Native America encampments, soldiers and a Confederate doctor. There will be farm displays, walking trails, a food wagon and cold treats.

The museum features a steam-driven train, a rolling store, an old country store and a military museum.

Tatom said there is also much to see and do inside the museum that houses thousands of artifacts and displays. And, from 1 until 4 p.m. each day, singer/songwriter/musician Lenny Trawick will entertain visitors,

Everyone is invited to step back in time at Pioneer Days at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama today and Saturday.