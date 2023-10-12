Pike Lib gets set to host Area Volleyball Tournament Published 10:11 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Class 2A, Area 5 Tournament brackets were finalized this week in which Pike Liberal Arts School will host for the second consecutive season.

In the first round of the area tournament, Zion Chapel will play Highland Home at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the opening round. Later in the day, Goshen will play Luverne in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. and then Pike Lib plays the winner of Zion Chapel vs. Highland Home at 2 p.m. in the other semifinal match. The finals will take place at 3:30 p.m. with both the winner and runner-up advancing to Super Regionals. All area tournament matches will take place at PLAS.