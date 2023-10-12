Hambrite named to AHSAA All-Star coaching staff Published 10:22 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Just days after senior Jywon Boyd was named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, Charles Henderson Head Coach Quinn Hambrite was named to the staff of the South for the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game.

Hambrite, who has served as head coach at CHHS for the past three seasons, will serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the South team in the North-South All-Star Game.

At CHHS, Hambrite has a 17-13 record and led the Trojans to a 12-2 record and a state runner-up finish in 2022. Prior to coming to CHHS, the White Hall native served as head coach at his alma mater Central-Hayneville in 2017.

Hambrite was a star player at Central before playing college football Millsaps College under former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose. He also played for Troy legend Mike Turk at Huntingdon College. Hambrite’s first coaching job came at Prattville in 2012 and then he served on the staff at Carver-Montgomery before coaching at Hillcrest-Evergreen. The majority of his assistant coaching experience came on the defensive side of the ball where he served as defensive coordinator at Carver before accepting the head coaching job at CHHS.

Last season, Hambrite was named All-Messenger Coach of the Year and the AFCA Class 5A Coach of the Year.

The AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game will be held in December on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile.