Cinema Saturday for grown ups Published 3:53 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host Cinema Saturday for Grown Ups at 10 a.m. Saturday,

Theresa Trawick, library director, said, not only does Cinema Saturday for Grown Ups feature a great movie…”It’s free.”

“A Man; Called Otto” stars Tom Hanks and is based on the book, “A Man Called Ove” by Swedish writer Fredrik Backman.

Trawick said “A Man called Otto” is a deeply movie about a grumpy but loveable curmudgeon who finds his solitary world turned upside down when a boisterous young family moves in next door.

“The movie is a thoughtful and charming exploration of the impact one life has on countless others,” Trawick said and adds a note that the movie does have suicide content.

“A Man Called Otto” is an outstanding movie Trawick said.

“We encourage those who enjoy a great story to grab a family member or a friend and come watch a really great movie,” she said. “And, while enjoying the movie, also enjoy popcorn and a drink. All together, it’s a great way to spend a crisp, fall Saturday morning.”

