Visit storekeeper Art McKnatt at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama Published 5:56 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

At the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, Art McKnatt is one of the most dedicated and reliable long-time volunteers and one who just enjoys being “back in time.”

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said McKnatt just seems to know when he’s needed “and he’s there.”

“Art is a dedicated volunteer,” Tatom said. “He sees and knows what we need and he gets it done.”

McKnatt is available almost anytime to lead a group through the museum, whether its kids or adults, Tatom said.

“Art is available to do anything no matter what or when,” Tatom said. “And, he a natural fit for the Adams Store. I wish I knew just half of what he knows about old country stores. He is a natural storekeeper and enjoys sharing his knowledge.”

McKnatt said his love of old things and old ways attracts him to the museum’s old country store and to the museum.

“My gift to myself is volunteering at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and meeting so many nice people,” McKnatt said.

Tatom said Adams Store is a favorite place for most who visit the museum and Art McKnatt is the reason.

“Art’s knowledge makes a visit to the old country store like a walk back in time,” she said. “We greatly appreciate his many contributions to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.”

The Adams Store will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Pioneer Days, Friday and Saturday. Storekeeper Art McKnatt will be in the Adams Store. Drop by and say, howdy.