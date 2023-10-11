Second Saturday at the JCA

Published 5:55 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Everything is coming up pumpkins these days.

And, the Johnson Center for the Arts is fertile ground for “growing” (gourds) of all sizes and shapes and colors.

And, come Saturday, the JCA pumpkin patch will grow bigger and brighter as new pumpkins emerge from the imaginations of artists of all ages.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Andrea Pack, JCA director, said Second Saturday, October 14, will be a time for flexing creative muscles and socializing at Art by the Tracks on Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

“A paper mache pumpkin is where Second Saturday will start by applying paint, colorful papers and images to create a decorative pumpkin that can be pulled out year after year,” Pack said. “And also, one that you might even want to change from time to time.”
Second Saturday at the JCA Pumpkin Patch is $20 for individuals or $15 for JCA members. There is also a special group rate for four and more and for those who bring their own pumpkin.

For entrance to the JCA creative pumpkin patch, call 670-2287.

Pack said Second Saturday Studio is gaining traction and will be a source of creativity for locals. residents and visitors.

More News

‘Hunley’ submarine visits Troy

No wallflowers at Nostalgia Dance

Visit storekeeper Art McKnatt at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama

A taste of the Bayou coming to Downtown Troy

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events