Second Saturday at the JCA Published 5:55 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Everything is coming up pumpkins these days.

And, the Johnson Center for the Arts is fertile ground for “growing” (gourds) of all sizes and shapes and colors.

And, come Saturday, the JCA pumpkin patch will grow bigger and brighter as new pumpkins emerge from the imaginations of artists of all ages.

Andrea Pack, JCA director, said Second Saturday, October 14, will be a time for flexing creative muscles and socializing at Art by the Tracks on Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

“A paper mache pumpkin is where Second Saturday will start by applying paint, colorful papers and images to create a decorative pumpkin that can be pulled out year after year,” Pack said. “And also, one that you might even want to change from time to time.”

Second Saturday at the JCA Pumpkin Patch is $20 for individuals or $15 for JCA members. There is also a special group rate for four and more and for those who bring their own pumpkin.

For entrance to the JCA creative pumpkin patch, call 670-2287.

Pack said Second Saturday Studio is gaining traction and will be a source of creativity for locals. residents and visitors.