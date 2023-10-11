Pike Lib gets set to host Liberty County this Friday Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (1-4) will host the Liberty County Bulldogs (3-3) from Bristol, Fla., this Friday, Oct. 13.

The Patriots are coming off a frustrating 19-14 loss to Lighthouse Academy in Georgia last week.

“We didn’t play well the first three quarters, we were really flat and didn’t come out with any intensity,” PLAS Coach William Moguel said. “We let them hang around in the ball game and we just kept giving them more and more confidence as the game went on. We tried to fight back in the fourth quarter but it was too late. That’s something we have to learn from. You have to take care of teams every quarter and can’t take any quarters off.”

Liberty County is coming off a 14-7 loss to Wewahitchka but won three straight against Freeport, Franklin County and Sneads prior to that.

“They have a good football team,” Mougel said of Liberty County. “We went down there last year and lost a close one. They have a good quarterback that makes their offense run. They do some good things offensively and make you do a lot of adjusting on defense. Their quarterback makes them good and we have to stop him to stop that offense.”

Quarterback Rylan Roddenberry has thrown for 316 yards and four touchdowns this season and has also rushed for 159 yards and three scores.

Last season, Pike fell 14-7 to Liberty County on the road. All-time, Pike Lib is 1-5 against teams from the State of Florida.

“I just want to see us play a full game,” Moguel said. “We have to play for four quarters and play with intensity like we did against Notasulga. We have to fly to the ball, tackle well and just play with a lot of emotion.”

The Patriots will host Liberty County at Dewight Ward Field in Troy on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.