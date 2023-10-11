No wallflowers at Nostalgia Dance Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Troy University College of Communication and Fine Arts and the John M. Long School of Music presented “Nostalgia Dance” Tuesday night at the Trojan Center Ballrooms.

The invitation was to come, dance and enjoy a night of free food, drink and dance lessons.

And come they did…the students, faculty, community members and kids.

Live jazz and swing music from the Troy University Jazz Ensemble and Vocal Studio provided the impetus to dance.

And there were no wallflowers. Dance, they all did.

“This was the first of what we plan to be an annual event,” said Dr. Dave Camwell, director of the Troy University Jazz Ensemble in acknowledging the jazz musicians and the vocalists from Brenda Jean Hamilton’s Troy vocal studio.

“‘Nostalgia Dance’ was supported by many university service organizations and the administration of the John M. Long

School of Music.

“The night featured many of the classic hits from the Great American Songbook that were designed for dancing, not just listening,” Camwell said. “It was great to have so many different people from all over the city of Troy attend. We plan for even bigger and better next time.”