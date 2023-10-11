‘Hunley’ submarine visits Troy Published 6:03 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Cars traveling on South Three Notch Street in Troy slowed to a near stop late Tuesday afternoon in an effort to see just what was parked on the grounds of Beulah Primitive Baptist Church.

The motorists would have been surprised to know that it was a submarine.

And, not just any submarine but a half-scale replica of “Hunley” designed and constructed by Jack Cowart of Donaldsonville, Georgia.

Cowart was the guest speaker at the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 385 meeting.

Chip Wallace said he was familiar with the story of “Hunley” and its historical significance in that it was the first combat submarine to sink a warship.

“Although the “Hunley” was not completely submerged, following her attack she was lost along with her crew before she could return to base,” Wallace said.

“Because of the historical significance of ‘Hunley,’ Jack Cowart dedicated his efforts to tell her story.

“Hunley” is named after Horace Hunley, its designer, engineer and builder. As the first submarine to sink an enemy ship, it changed Naval warfare, Cowart said.

On February 17, 1864, the “Hunley” sank the United States Navy Housatonic that had been on Union blockage duty in Charleston’s outer harbor. The “Hunley” did survive the attack and sank with her eight-member crew and was lost.