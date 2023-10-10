Pike County Heart Association drive begins Published 7:05 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association begins its annual sponsorship drive this month.

Chapter members, Teresa Doty, Tracey Davis, Elizabeth Burdick and Jimmy Phillips will be actively soliciting sponsors. Sponsorships begin at $100.

Phillips said anyone who is interested in contributing a sponsorship, financing a memorial to a deceased person or making a donation to the American Heart Association may contact a chapter member.

Phillips said the campaign to raise funds for the American Heart Association will continue into February 2024 with the annual Survivors Breakfast and the Pike County Heart Walk.

“The money raised for the American Heart Association goes to research, education and grants,” Phillips said. “Less than 9 percent of the money raised is spent on administrative costs.”

Those who would like to be sponsors of the Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association fundraising drive or would like to contribute to the drive are encouraged to call Doty, at 372-2023, Davis, at 373-5059; Burdick at 268-3344; Phillips at 722-0349 or Donna Jones at 268-2553.