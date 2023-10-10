Obituary, Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Published 7:02 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Suzanne Arrington Holley

Suzanne Arrington Holley slipped away from us and into the hands of God on October 11, 2023. She was born in Rome, Georgia, to her parents John Thomas and Margenia Arrington.

Suzanne grew up in Troy, Alabama with her three loving siblings Tommy Arrington (deceased), Christy Lawrence (David), and Richard Arrington. She attended Charles Henderson High School where she was involved in many extracurricular activities, including cheerleading, and graduated with honors.

Suzanne received a degree in Elementary Education from Troy State University as well as a Master’s degree in Library Science from UAB in 1986: Her love of books touched the lives of many students during her years as a devoted teacher and librarian… Part of her legacy is the inspiration to learn that she instilled in generations of her students.

During her time at Troy State University, Suzanne met Johnny, her college sweetheart whom she was happily married to for the next 52 years. Together they raised two devoted daughters: Amanda (Nathaniel) Jones of Brevard, NC, and Caroline (Matthew) Womack, of Cartersville, Georgia. She found immeasurable joy in being a grandmother to her three grandchildren: Hunter Jones, Emily Womack and Olivia Womack.

Central to Suzanne’s life was her deep Christian faith and her love for Smoke Rise Baptist church in Stone Mountain, Georgia and Sam Jones United Methodist Church in Cartersville, Georgia.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Sam Jones Methodist Church, 100 West Church Street, Cartersville, Georgia 30120. There will be a visitation at 1:00 pm followed by a 2:00 service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sam Jones Methodist Church.