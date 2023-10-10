Nutter Butter Parade: The ‘nuttier’ the entrants, the better Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

If you feel like a nut, the Brundidge Historical Society has a time and a place for you.

The last Saturday in October has been designated the nuttiest Saturday in the Mayberry Main Street town of Brundidge, population 2077.

For the last 32 years, the BHS has hosted the Peanut Butter Festival, a harvest and heritage celebration, honoring the town’s proud heritage in the peanut butter industry.

So, it will be again the last Saturday in October 2023, said Lawrence Bowden, BHS president.

The festival features a 5K run, non-stop entertainment, arts and crafts, old-time demonstrations, Alabama’s largest PB&Jelly sandwich, fried PB&J sandwiches, a mule-draw cane mill, hog and chicken calling, kids’ barnyard, corn shelling, a peanut butter recipe contest and…. the Nutter Butter Parade!

Bowden said the Nutter Butter Parade honors the lowly peanut, the town’s pride in having two of the earliest peanut butter mills in the Southeast and, of course, the farming families who grew and continue to grow the little nut.

Bowden said the Nutter Butter Parade is an anything goes parade and the nuttier the better.

“It’s a fun parade,” Bowden said. “It’s fun to be in and fun to watch. It’s a parade that honors our farming communities and the connection between the rural and urban communities.”

So, if you want to push a wagon, tote a bale of hay, sing an ol’ country song, roll a tire, ride a mule, walk a chicken or float a boat, that’ okay. And, queens of the agricultural community are welcome.

Bowden said the Josie Moonshine Queen is expected back along with Miss Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Miss Kudzu and Miss Collard Green and more.

Bowden said everyone of all ages is invited to be a nut and join the fun of the Nutter Butter Parade.

The Nutter Butter Parade gets underway at 1 p.m. just above the Brundidge Piggly Wiggly.

Just come, find a spot and join the fun, said Brian McDaniel, parade chair. “You don’t have to call. Just come. We’ll be glad to have you as part of the nuttiest parade around.”