Pike County Fair opens Tuesday night

Fall is in the air and Tuesday night is opening night for the Pike County Fair.

Kathy Sneed, Troy Shrine Club, said this year’s county fair promises to be one of the best with an exciting midway, great entertainment, interesting and informative exhibits and food and fun for everyone.

The Pike County Master Gardeners served as judges for the exhibits and booths entered in the 2023 Pike County Fair.

Sneed said the judges had hard decisions to make on Monday morning.

Each booth and each entry was deserving of a blue ribbon, Sneed said. “We congratulation those who won prizes and thank everyone for their participation.”

The entertainment for the Pike County Fair will continue from center stage each night. And, the entertainment is worth the price of admission. So, come, enjoy the flavor of the Pike County Fair while enjoying some of the best musical entertainment around.

On TuesdayTuesday, Erick Hasten from Montgomery will take center stage with country, Rhythm and Blues. Hasten will be the first in five nights of outstanding singer/musicians. Sneed said there will be plenty of festival foods to enjoy while enjoying the music.

Jackson Chase, a country singer from Nashville, will be the featured entertainer on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, Pike County’s own, Morgan and Weston Brown, will be back by popular demand. The Elvis & Loretta Lynn Tribute Show on Friday night will feature Jerome Jackson and Pam Jackson. On Saturday night, Rylee Austin from Greenville will take center stage and close out the show.”

Sneed said those who enjoy county fairs are encouraged to pick and choose a night or nights to attend the Troy Shrine Club’s 20023 Pike County Fair. Either night will be the best ticket in town, Sneed said.

The Pike County Fair offers gate admission that includes entrance to the midway, free parking and amazing free entertainment, Sneed said.

Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Family Nights are Tuesday and Thursday. On those nights, unlimited rides are $15 per person.

The Barn will not be open due to the loss of several chickens and a turkey that were attacked by three unleashed dogs went into the barn.