Nostalgia Dance Tuesday at Trojan Ballrooms Published 6:09 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The Troy University College of Communication and Fine Arts and the John M. Long School of Music will present “Nostalgia Dance” from 7 -8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, at the Trojan Center Ballrooms.

Live jazz and swing music from the Troy University Jazz Ensemble and Vocal Studio.

“Nostalgia Dance” is Free! and Fun! and will include Food and Drink and Dance Lessons.

Come, dance and enjoy a night of fun for free!