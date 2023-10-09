Kimani Vidal earns SBC Offensive Player of the Week Published 1:14 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

After another stellar performance this past Saturday, Troy junior running back Kimani Vidal was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Vidal shredded the Arkansas State defense to the tune of 245 yards and three touchdowns, his second 200-yard game of the season after breaking the single game rushing record in the season opener. He was also named Troy’s Offensive Player of the Week, as well.

Vidal currently sits at 835 yards on the season, which ranks first in the entire country. That total is also 162 yards more than any Troy player has gained in the first six games of a season ever. Through six games, Vidal is the only running back in the country to surpass 200 yards twice. In fact, Vidal has four career 200-yard rushing performances out of Troy’s 10 in school history.

The Marietta, Ga., native, is also averaging 8.8 yards per carry this season and is now 258 yards of breaking the school’s all-time rushing record. Vidal and the Trojans travel to New York this Saturday to face off against Army.