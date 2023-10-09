Jywon Boyd named to Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game Published 9:16 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Charles Henderson senior athlete Jywon Boyd was named as one of the representatives of Alabama for the 2023 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game this past weekend.

The annual all-star game is entering its 37th year of existence and Boyd becomes just the ninth player in CHHS history to be named to the all-star game. Boyd will join the likes of former Trojans Cencade Pennington, Von Ewing, Chaz Richards, Quavian Lewis, Zaccheus Etheridge, Jawara Whtie, Richard and McBryde and JaVontrez Allen to play in the game.

During Boyd’s stellar junior campaign he earned All-Messenger Offensive Player of the Year and All-State honors, and committed to play college football at Troy University.

He’s continued his stellar play during his senior season, already tallying 42 catches for 693 yards and seven touchdowns along with 156 yards and one score on the ground. He’s also earned three interceptions and an interception return for a touchdown on defense so far in 2023.

Boyd is the lone Pike County representative on the Alabama roster and one of just three total players from the Wiregrass to make the roster at all. Boyd will join Enterprise defensive lineman Fred Vili and Andalusia running back Jamarion Burnett on the roster.

Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon – a Troy University graduate – will serve as head coach for Team Alabama, while Enterprise’s Justin Turner will serve as a scout and Andalusia’s Trent Taylor will be an assistant coach.

The 37th Annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic will take place on Dec. 16 at Carlisle H.H. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. Alabama holds an all-time record of 25-11 against Mississippi and has won the last three consecutive matchups.