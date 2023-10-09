Jane Vickers, Myles Camel named Troy University’s 2023 Homecoming Queen, King

Published 9:21 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By Submitted Article

Pictured L-R are: Tairrque Baker, Myles Camel, Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr., Governor Kay Ivey, Jane Vickers, Mauree Alice Porter and Theo Thoenes. (Submitted photo)

By Savanah Weed

TROY, AL– Jane Vickers and Myles Camel have been named Troy University’s 2023 Homecoming Queen and King.

A native of Tallahassee, Florida, Vickers was escorted by her father Vic Vickers and was sponsored by Chi-O Sorority. She is a senior broadcast journalism major.

“This entire week campaigning has been so much fun, and there’s so many amazing women on this court,” Vickers said. “I had the attitude of ‘Whatever happens, happens,’ so I was so surprised and so happy to have been selected.”

Camel, a native of Dothan, Alabama, was escorted by his mother Rhonda Camel and was sponsored by Phi Mu Sorority. He is a senior broadcast journalism major.

“I’m thankful. Blessed. Overcome with emotion,” Camel said. “I never thought I would be here, so having this opportunity to represent my friends and family and my Troy University family means the world to me.”

TROY Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Governor Kay Ivey, Student Government Association President Theo Thoenes and 2022 Homecoming Queen and King Mauree Alice Porter and Tairrque Baker crowned Vickers and presented Camel with a TROY sword at halftime of the Trojans’ football game against Arkansas State.

