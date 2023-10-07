Goshen shuts out Barbour County on Homecoming Published 11:10 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Goshen Eagles (5-2, 2-2) earned a 41-0 win over the Barbour County Jaguars (1-5, 04) in a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup.

Goshen compiled more than 300 yards on the ground in the win – 338 total yards – and held Barbour County to just 62 total yards and zero points. The Eagles wasted no time jumping out to a lead, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. Jamauri McClure scored on runs of 32 and 63 yards, while Szemerick Andrews scored on a 10-yard run.

Jayden McNabb added a 45-yard run in the second quarter, while McClure scored his third touchdown on a 23-yard run to give Goshen a 34-0 halftime lead.

KJ Bristow scored Goshen’s final touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard pass from McNabb to give the Eagles the 41-0 win.

McClure compiled 170 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries, while McNabb earned 85 yards and a score on two carries. JT Terry rushed for 45 yards on two carries. JD Burney led the Goshen defense with four tackles and a tackle-for-loss, while Kamauri Lampley earned three tackles, two tackles-for-loss and two sacks.