TB&T Athletes of the Week (9/29-10/5) Published 12:06 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

MALE

Zach Coleman

Charles Henderson High School

Coleman was nearly unstoppable for the Trojan offense, totaling 101 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in Charles Henderson’s win over reigning 3A State Champion St. James last week. Coleman also caught one pass for 18 yards in the win.

FEMALE

Emma Baker

Pike Liberal Arts School

Baker helped lead the Lady Patriots to a second straight No. 1 seed in area play this week, tallying 19 aces, 17 kills and eight blocks in three matches on the week.