TB&T Athletes of the Week (9/29-10/5)
Published 12:06 pm Friday, October 6, 2023
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
MALE
Zach Coleman
Charles Henderson High School
Coleman was nearly unstoppable for the Trojan offense, totaling 101 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in Charles Henderson’s win over reigning 3A State Champion St. James last week. Coleman also caught one pass for 18 yards in the win.
FEMALE
Emma Baker
Pike Liberal Arts School
Baker helped lead the Lady Patriots to a second straight No. 1 seed in area play this week, tallying 19 aces, 17 kills and eight blocks in three matches on the week.