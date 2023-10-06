Shorthanded Bulldogs top New Brockton Published 10:46 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Pike County Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2) celebrated Homecoming with a 35-21 win over the New Brockton Gamecocks (1-5, 1-4) on Friday night in a Class 3A, Region 2 matchup.

Pike County was lifted by a dominant second half en route to the victory, despite more than 10 players suspended for the game. As a result, most of Pike County’s starters were forced to play both ways. Quarterback Omari Barrow even played defensive back, recording a key third down pass breakup in the second half.

Pike County rolled up 363 yards of offense with 205 yards on the ground, while New Brockton managed 286 yards with just 14 yards on the ground.

In the first half, New Brockton jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Peacock to Baylon Foster with 6:52 left in the opening period. The Bulldogs hit right back with a 2-yard touchdown run from Nemo Williams – returning from injury – with 3:21 left in the first to tie the score 7-7.

In the second quarter, New Brockton retook the lead 14-7 on a 7-yard scoring pass from Peacock to Anthony Silar with 5:21 left. The Bulldogs once again responded when Omari Barrow heaved a 65-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Foster to tie the score 14-14 at halftime.

In the first half, New Brockton converted three third downs of more than 14 yards or more but the second half was all PCHS. The Bulldogs took a 21-14 lead on a 4-yard scoring run from Barrow, the only points in the third quarter. To start the fourth quarter, New Brockton faced a pivotal fourth down in Bulldog territory, but Markelis Hobdy sacked Peacock forcing a turnover-on-downs.

The Bulldogs then added to their lead on a 4-yard touchdown run from Hobdy with 8:10 left to go up 28-14. After forcing another turnover-on-downs, Barrow threw a short pass to Que Carter, who then proceeded to break four tackles on his way to a 66-yard touchdown catch with 3:07 left to extend the lead to 35-14.

New Brockton added a final score on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Peacock to Baylon Foster with 1:36 left to cut the lead to 35-21. NBHS attempted an onside kick but the Bulldogs recovered it and ran the clock out to secure the win.

The three-headed backfield of Williams, Carter and Hobdy combined for 270 total yards and 198 yards on the ground. Williams rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Hobdy rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Carter rushed for 50 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Barrow completed 7-of-13 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Foster caught two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Foster earned seven tackles, one tackle-for-loss and two pass breakups, while Hobdy earned four tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack. Joseph Wilkerson tallied three tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one quarterback hurry. Carter also totaled five tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss.