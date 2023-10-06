Pioneer Days a step back in time Published 6:28 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Back in pioneer days; most homes had dirt floors, a fireplace and a chimney with simple furniture made of wood. Pioneers grew crops and raised farm animals for milk, eggs and meat.

Not often are there opportunities to experience what pioneer life was like. However, on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14, from 10 a.m., until 4 p.m. visitors to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama will step back in time and experience, first hand, what pioneer life was like.

Pioneer Days is a highly-anticipated event at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama. The two-day event includes, but is not limited to, blacksmithing, quilting, knitting, weaving, candle dipping hearth cooking, a school marm and schoolhouse games and a general storekeeper.

Pioneer Days also features a circuit riding preacher, Creek Native Americans and a Confederate doctor.

“We will have War of1812 reenactors and Union and Confederate Civil War Reenactors,” Tatom said. “The re-enactments are highlight events.”

There will be several hands-on activities especially for young people but are enjoyed by all ages, Tatom said.

“Hands-on corn husk doll making and a hands-on quilt-square making are not limited to children,” Tatom said. “Many adults have not tried their hand at either and have fun learning.’

Live music will lend flavor to Pioneer Days.

“Everyone enjoys local talent Lenny Trawick,” Tatom said. “Lenny plays guitar and sings and will be our featured entertainment from 1 until 4 p.m. each day.”

Admission to Pioneer Days is $12. Children under age 12 and museum members are admitted free.

Pioneer Days is made possible with grants from the Alabama State Council for the Arts (ASCA) and Sweet Home Alabama.