Pike Lib captures No. 1 seed in Area Volleyball Published 11:48 am Friday, October 6, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots secured the Class 2A, Area 5 No. 1 seed with a 3-1 win over the Luverne Lady Tigers on Thursday.

Pike won the first set 25-3 but Luverne bounced back to the take the second 25-23. The Lady Patriots then rallied to secure the next two sets – 25-17 and 25-18 – to take the match and secure the No. 1 seed in the area.

Emma Baker led PLAS with six aces, eight kills and four blocks, while Cara Rushing tallied four aces, six kills and five digs. Addie Renfroe chipped in with four aces, five digs and 15 assists along with Alissa Barron putting up four aces, three kills and nine digs. Amy Ramage totaled four kills and six assists along with Anna Cate Friday’s eight kills and two blocks. Haylie Brown also earned 12 digs in the win.

The win gives PLAS a 7-1 final record in area play and will now host the Area 5 Tournament. Area Tournaments begin Oct. 17.

The PLAS junior varsity squad also closed the season with a 2-0 win over Luverne, bringing its final record to 11-2. The JV squad won both sets 25-21 against Luverne. Julianne Meyer tallied three kills and two aces, while Gabby Gore earned four aces and Riley Burkett tallied nine digs and two aces for the JV team.