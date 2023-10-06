Obituaries, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 Published 6:19 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Jack Lawrence Giddens Jr.

Jack Lawrence Giddens Jr., husband of Mavis (Vaughn) Giddens, died at home in Estill Springs, Tennessee, on September 27, 2023. Jack was born May 30, 1936, in Troy, Alabama, to Jack Lawrence Giddens and Mary Margaret (Smith) Giddens. He attended Marion Military Institute and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1958. Following a career aboard ship that took him around the world, Jack was chosen for the first Defense Intelligence School and served as Assistant Naval Attaché in Lisbon, Portugal, followed by Naval Intelligence assignments in Istanbul, Turkey, Washington, D.C., and London, UK. These tours engendered a lifelong love of learning, meeting new people and experiencing different cultures. Jack left government service in 1977 and earned his JD from Nashville School of Law. After several years in private practice in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Jack found his calling with Legal Services Corporation (now Legal Aid) in their Tullahoma, Tennessee, office. There, he married his love of people with his sense of fairness and humanity, helping community members who might otherwise go without legal representation. He remained in active practice there until his full retirement in 2001. Post retirement, Jack served in a number of community volunteer roles: as a Meals on Wheels driver; a driver safety instructor with AARP; in various church activities including service as a deacon, an elder and visiting assisted living facilities with the SonRise Singers; and sharing his love of books (and storytelling) at the nonprofit Bookshelf in Tullahoma every Friday morning. He and Mavis traveled throughout retirement, both domestically and abroad. His love of Alabama and Navy football was only surpassed by his love of family and friends. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, sister Josephine Landrum, nephew and nieces, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to Mavis, his wife of 49 years, he is survived by sons, Richard Giddens (Nelia) and Marcus Giddens; daughters Patricia Giddens Wright (Louis), Anne Giddens Clement and Margaret Giddens; grandchildren River Elliot (Lauren), Summer Elliot, Richard Giddens Jr. (Rosie), Ronald Giddens, Laylah Giddens; and three great grandchildren. The family would like to express its thanks to the team at Compassus Hospice for the loving care that Jack and they received. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church in Tullahoma on Saturday, October 14 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack’s memory to First Christian Church or the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Marvin Ray Ellis

Marvin Ray Ellis, age 83, a resident of Brundidge, died Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11 am at Mt. Olive Assembly of God with the Rev. Malcolm Parker and Rev. Shirlie Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Assembly of God Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Mt. Olive Assembly of God.

He is survived by his daughters: Cindy Boykin (William) of Ozark, Shannon Ellis (Anthony) of Ozark; son: Jonathan Ellis (Jenny) of Dothan; grandchildren: Kenadie Ellis, Brooke Dunlap, Faith Boykin, Grace McDaniel, Morgan Ellis, Hailee Ellis, Kylie Ellis; great grandchildren: Lakyn Dunlap, Elijah Wharton, Jud Dunlap, Grayson Wharton; siblings: Glenn Ellis, Shirlie Ellis (Diane), Sam Ellis (Myra), Ann White (Donald), Frankie Ellis (Mona), Marie Ellis Grattan (Greg); numerous nieces, nephews, Cousins, and other family; and special nephew: Ben Hobby.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Linda Ellis; parents: Bill and Rosa Lena Ellis; siblings: Ella Mae Dykes, and Leander Ellis.

Mr. Ellis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Mr. Ellis proudly served his country as a member of the US Army from 1959-1964. After being discharged from the Army Marvin married his wife Linda and they spent 56 long years together. Mr. Ellis spent his working career with the highway department as a division wide asphalt superintendent for 47 years before retiring in 2002. Mr. Ellis was an outdoorsman who loved spending his time hunting and fishing. He loved playing cards and going to the casino. One of his favorite things to do was get together with his brothers and go to the river. On Saturdays during the fall you could almost guarantee that Mr. Ellis was going to be cheering the crimson tide to victory. Above all else he loved spending time with his family and imparting any wisdom he could from his life experiences. He was loved by anyone who knew him and will be missed by all.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Ellis, Jeff Ellis, Phillip Ellis, Atlas Green, Henry Wentlend, Ben Hobb