‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime’ – A celebration season Published 6:27 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Celebration Season of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” Alabama’s Official Folklife Play at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge, November 2, 3 and 4 and 9, 10 and 11.

Everyone is invited to be a part of the 20-year celebration of the original folklife play that tells true stories of life during the Great Depression.

Tickets are $30 and include the preshow, the award-winning, two-act play and a family-style, country supper.

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the year 20023 will be the 20th anniversary of the original folklife play that shares true stories of those who lived through Hard Times in rural South Alabama.

“All the stories in ‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime” are told as they were told by those who milled around in Pike County during the Great Depression,” Bowden said. “As we say in the play, the stories are told just as they were told to us.’ Some may be true, some may not be and some might be down-right lies.’”

Bowden said “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” will make the audience laugh and then get a lump in the throat.

“Our hopes are that those who ‘come home “at suppertime will leave feeling like they have spent time at the supper table listening to their grandma and grandpa tell about Hard Times and those who lived them,” Bowden said. “And that the songs they have heard will be with them in the coming days as a reminder of way back when.”

For tickets, call 334-685-5524 or 735-3898 or weekdays 670-6302,