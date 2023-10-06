CHHS drops heartbreaker to Rehobeth Published 10:44 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Dan Smith

REHOBETH, AL. – A furious second-half rally for Charles Henderson High came up short Friday evening, as Rehobeth took advantage of first-half CHHS mistakes en route to a 30-27 win for the Rebels on their homecoming.

Charles Henderson committed three turnovers and had one touchdown called back on a penalty play in the first half, as Rehobeth built an 18-3 halftime lead, and expanded it to 24-3 in the early minutes of the third quarter.

The Trojans could not stop the Rebels’ double-wing offense in the first half, as Rehobeth scored on their first three possessions of the game with the misdirection of their running attack.

Terrell Townsend had a huge game for Rehobeth, rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns, while Patrick Banda went for 117 yards on 29 carries. The Rebels rushed for 386 yards on the evening, with only two pass attempts, and both of those were unsuccessful two-point conversions.

CHHS is now 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Class 5A, Region 2 competition, while Rehobeth improves to an identical 3-3 and 1-2. The Trojans have three regular season home games remaining, with two Region 2 matchups agains Eufaula an Headland, and a regular season-ending contest at home vs. Selma. The top four teams of each region advance to the AHSAA playoffs, so CHHS is still in the running for a playoff berth.

The Trojans received the opening kickoff and went up 3-0 on a 25-yard field goal. CHHS had a touchdown called back on that series when two flags were thrown on the scoring play.

Rehobeth then went 80 yards on nine plays, with Parker Peacock busting a 44-yard touchdown run on that drive. The extra point was blocked and it was 6-3 Rehobeth with 3:55 to go in the first quarter.

The Trojans committed a turnover on their next possession, and Rehobeth took only five plays to score, with Townsend scoring from the 14. The try for two was not successful and it was 12-3 with 11:51 showing in the second quarter.

CHHS drove to the Rehobeth 25, but another turnover put the Rebels in business, where they drove 67 yards with Townsend scoring on a 10-yard carry, and an 18-3 lead, which was the score at the half.

Rehobeth took the kickoff to open the second half and moved 80 yards in eight plays, as John Quarles scored on an 11-yard romp, giving Rehobeth a 24-3 lead with 7:56 remaining in the third quarter.

The CHHS offense then kicked into high gear and the defense found a solution to the Rehobeth running game.

The Trojans took only three plays for quarterback Parker Adams to connect with Jywon Boyd on a 26-yard pass reception, Nik Peerson kicked and it was 24-10.

Rehobeth punted for the first time in the game on their next series, with Peerson booting a 38-yard field goal to make it 24-13 with only 3:25 left in the third quarter.

Rehobeth was forced to punt again on their series, but Kameron Johnson blocked the punt, scooped it up and ran it in from 20-yards out for a touchdown. Peerson kicked the PAT and it was 24-20 Rehobeth with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Rehobeth scored a touchdown with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter on the third TD of the game for Townsend, this time from eight yards out, to put the Rebels ahead 30-20.

The Trojans quickly scored on their next series, as Adams and Boyd connected on three consecutive pass plays, the last one a 33-yard reception by Boyd down the left sideline. Peerson kicked and it was 30-27 with 1:42 left in the game.

CHHS attempted the onside kick and after a scramble Rehobeth came up with the ball, and ran out the clock for the win.

Adams led the CHHS offense on the night with 237 yards and two passing TDs, with Boyd catching both touchdowns and pulling in 215 receiving yards.

Friday’s road trip concludes a five-game set of consecutive away games for Charles Henderson, as they will return home next Friday to host Eufaula. The Tigers entered Friday’s matchup against Carroll of Ozark with a 4-2 overall record, 2-0 in region play.