Pipers in the Park, artSPARK this Saturday Published 5:05 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Between the Troy University Homecoming/Appreciation Day Parade and the gridiron clash, there will be Troy University Pied Pipers in the Amphitheater and artSPARK at the International Art Center.

Between the hours of 11:30 am. And 1:30 p.m. families are invited to enjoy performances by the Pied Pipers with activity stations, art space and sweets and treats and art activities in the IAC.

The fun and entertainment are free thanks to Troy University, the Department of Theater and Dance and grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the Nation Endowment for the Arts.