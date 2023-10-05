Experience the pioneer way of life at Pioneer Days Published 5:18 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Autumn has arrived and the staff at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama has shifted into high gear in preparation for Pioneer Days, the museum’s signature fall event, on October 13 and 14.

“Actually, we have been preparing for Pioneer Days since last year,” said Barbara Tatom, museum director. “We are continually looking for additional demonstrators, events and hands-on opportunities that will showcase the lifestyle of Alabama’s pioneers.”

Tatom said this year’s Pioneer Days will feature event standards and new events and activities as well.

The lineup of demonstrations includes, but not limited to, blacksmithing, quilting, weaving, woodworking, candle dipping, trapping and meat preservation.

The schedule appearances include Creek Native Americans, a Confederate doctor, Union and Confederate Civil War reenactors and a Circuit Riding Preacher.

“Pioneer Days will also feature hands-on activities,” Tatom said. “There will be opportunities for people of all age to make corn husk dolls and to take sewing lessons. We will have mule-drawn wagon rides and we expect the mule to be busy all day, both days.”

And, what would Pioneer Days be without old-time music, Tatom said. “And, who better than Lenny Trawick.”

“Pioneer Days 2023 promises to be a fun and learning experience for all who attend,” Tatom said. “We encourage everyone mark the calendar for October 13 and 14, and come to Pioneer Days and experience life the way it was when the pioneers came carved a way of life in a new land.”