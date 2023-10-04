Temporary street closings announced for Troy Homecoming Parade Published 6:02 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The 2023 Troy University Homecoming & Appreciation Parade in downtown is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

These streets will be closed temporarily for the parade:

South Three Notch Street from US 231 to West Madison Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until the end of the parade in that area.

West Madison Street from Hanchey Street (close to S. Brundidge St.) to South Three Notch Street will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. and remain closed until the end of the parade in that area.

South Three Notch Street from West Madison/ Montgomery Street to Elm Street will be closed at approximately 9:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

Elm Street from Three Notch Street to Alphonsa Byrd Drive/Brundidge Street will be closed around 9:30 a.m. until the parade ends.

The streets around the Downtown Square and the interior parking area will be closed on the morning of Saturday, October 7 for the parade.