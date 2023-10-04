Pike Lib tops Brantley in volleyball action Published 10:39 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a 3-1 win over Class 1A’s Brantley Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Pike Lib lost the first set 25-13 but came back to win the next three straight sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21 to win the match.

Emma Baker led PLAS with 10 aces, four kills, and four blocks, while Cara Rushing tallied five kills. Addie Renfroe chipped in with two kills and six assists, while Anna Cate Friday earned two kills and seven blocks. Amy Ramage dished four assists and totaled one kill in the win.

The junior varsity Lady Patriots also knocked off Brantley 2-0, winning both sets 25-21 and 25-18. Eleanor Rice led the JV Lady Pats with 15 assists and four aces, while Julianna Meyer tallied three aces and four kills. Holly Stephens earned two kills and one aces, while Cam Brown had three aces.