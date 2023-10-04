Lady Trojans split tri-match

Published 10:05 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

A black glyph icon on a transparent background. You can place onto any coloured background (no white box behind icon). File is built in CMYK for optimal printing with a 100% black fill.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans split a tri-match with Ariton and Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday.

In the first match, CHHS knocked off Emmanuel Christian 2-0, winning both sets 25-21 and 25-14. Jordan Owens led the Lady Trojans with five kills, nine digs and three aces, while Katie Sparrow added four kills and three digs. Kahden Bivin chipped in with three kills, three digs and two aces. Abby Key, Bess Dunn and Ansley Watkins each earend three kills, while Bennett Holmes tallied 12 digs and one ace.

In match two, Ariton picked up a 2-0 win over the Lady Trojans, taking both sets 25-13 and 25-16. For Charles Henderson, Dunn totaled two kills, two aces and one dig, while Jordan Ogleclark had two kills and nine digs. Owens and Bivin each had two kills and Holmes earned eight digs.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More newsletter

Troy native KC Bradford makes first Trojan start

Betty Floyd Vance Obituary

Pike Lib tops Brantley in volleyball action

Pike Lib looks to build on success

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events