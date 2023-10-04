Lady Trojans split tri-match Published 10:05 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans split a tri-match with Ariton and Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday.

In the first match, CHHS knocked off Emmanuel Christian 2-0, winning both sets 25-21 and 25-14. Jordan Owens led the Lady Trojans with five kills, nine digs and three aces, while Katie Sparrow added four kills and three digs. Kahden Bivin chipped in with three kills, three digs and two aces. Abby Key, Bess Dunn and Ansley Watkins each earend three kills, while Bennett Holmes tallied 12 digs and one ace.

In match two, Ariton picked up a 2-0 win over the Lady Trojans, taking both sets 25-13 and 25-16. For Charles Henderson, Dunn totaled two kills, two aces and one dig, while Jordan Ogleclark had two kills and nine digs. Owens and Bivin each had two kills and Holmes earned eight digs.