Johnson Center features artist combo Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Rachel Wright and Wanda Sullivan exhibit at the Johnson Center for the Arts is already drawing a lot of local attention and the reviews are excellent, said Andrea Pack, JCA director.

Wright is textile artist who is well-known for both her machine embroidery and her hand embroidery. Wright creates beautifully stitched textile images.

She and Sullivan often exhibit together because their artistry complements each other, Pack said.

Sullivan’s paintings have been formally based on landscapes and landscape principles. Her current work is conceptually based on a concern for climate change.

Sullivan said, intellectually, she is looking for ways of blending technology with traditional painting methods. For her current body of work, she is photographing natural elements.

The Wright/Sullivan exhibit will run through November 11, with the artists’ reception from 5 until 7 p.m. October 19. The public is invited.

The Johnson Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a special art event on the Second Saturday of the month. The museum will also be open each Second Saturday to the public though noon.

Admission to the JCA is free.