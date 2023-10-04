Farm-City poster, essay and video entries due Oct. 6 Published 6:04 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The clock is hurriedly ticking toward the Friday, October 6 deadline for all poster, essay and video contest entries in the 2023 Pike County Farm-City Contest at the Pike County Extension Office.

Abby Peters. Pike County Extension coordinator, said the poster, essay and video theme for 2023 is “Agritourism: Connecting Alabama Farms and Communities.”

Peters said all winners will be announced on November 3 and will be invited to the Pike County Farm City Banquet on November 16 at Cattleman Park.

Winners and awards will be given in each category: Poster Competition: K- 3rd grades and 4th-6th grades. Essay Competition: Grades 7-9 and 10-12 and Video Competition: 12th grade.

Awards in each category are: First place, $50 cash and student’s classroom $50 cash; second place, $25 cash and student’s classroom, $25 cash; and third place, $15 and student’s classroom $15 cash.

Peters urged all students to complete their projects and meet the Friday, October 6 deadline at the Pike County Extension Office.