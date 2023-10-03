Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Obituaries Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Annis Anita Hughes

Annis Anita Hughes, age 85, a resident of Goshen, died Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Baptist Medical Center South. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 1 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Goshen with the Rev. Brian May officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years: James L. Hughes of Goshen; son: James R. Hughes (Chantal) of Goshen; grandchildren: James F. Hughes (Jamelyn), Curtis Anthony Hughes, Grace Anita Hughes; great grandchild: Caroline Suzanne Hughes; and a host of other family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Frederick and Gladys Livingston; sisters: Marion Saunders, and Margene McCracken.

She loved tending to her garden and flowers.

Betty Floyd Vance

Matthew 25:23

His lord said unto him, “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.

Betty Floyd Vance, 80, formerly of Troy, Alabama passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 2, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama. Betty was born to Mary Kate Dansby and Henry A. Floyd on April 13, 1943 in Americus, Georgia. Betty met the love of her life, Jimmy Stone Vance at the beach during her freshman year at Charles Henderson High School. In 1962, they were married and had two sons, Stewart Earl and Michael.

Following Jimmy’s early death to cancer in 1974, as a mother of two, Betty completed nursing school at Troy State University and launched a successful career. She worked as a surgical and emergency room nurse for several years before being named the Director of Nursing for Edge Regional Medical Center. Betty completed her nursing career as a dedicated school nurse in the Pike County School System. As a nurse, Betty was an active member of Southeast Alabama Council of Nurses, Pike County Nurses Association, Alabama State Nurses association, Alabama Hospital Association-Professional Standards and Quality Assurance Committee, and Alabama Organization of Nurse Executives among others. Until her passing, Betty’s dear friends lovingly referred to her simply as “Nurse.”

Betty was a devout Christian and active member of Park Memorial Methodist, where she served as the church pianist. She later became a cherished member of Frazer Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. Betty could always be found serving her church in women’s groups, charitable missions, or bible studies. She would proudly declare that her favorite word was “Hallelujah,” and even through unimaginable loss, Betty always felt blessed.

If you were lucky enough to attend a potluck dinner or gathering with Betty, you would have undoubtedly experienced one of her wonderful baked goods: a slice of her famous Orange Slice or Pound Cake, a handful of crispy oatmeal or sugar cookies, or an entire tin of airy, delicious cheese straws, which she churned out by the hundreds every Christmas. In addition to baking, which she learned from her mother, Betty loved to knit. She was a self-taught, skilled member of several knitting groups through the years. Betty was always “working on a project.” Afghans, prayer shawls, baby blankets and newborn baby caps were at all times being produced and prayed over with every loop, slip and stitch.

Above all else, Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving sons, Stewart (Piper Davitt) and Michael (Samantha Barnett). Betty, or ‘B” as they all called her, will forever hold a dear place in the heart of her adoring grandchildren: her granddaughters, that she affectionately referred to as her “angel girls,” Sarah Haden Sabye (Joseph), Townsend Bessonen (Alex), Mariah, Sailor, and Georgia Vance and “her boys,” grandsons, Stone and Rafe Vance. Betty also leaves behind many beloved cousins, who will miss her dearly, and lifelong friends whom she cherished. Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Earl, whom she tragically lost as a teenager, her parents, and her loving husband, Jimmy.

As if a part of a divine plan, Betty will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 5, 2023 next to Jimmy on what would have been their 61st wedding anniversary. We will celebrate her beautiful life at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, Alabama. Donations in Betty’s honor can be made to the Troy University Nursing Endowed Scholarship by visiting troy.edu/give or by mail to Troy University Foundation, attention: Nursing Endowed Scholarship, 301 Adams Administration Building.

Olene Grace Sanders

On the evening of September 10, 2023, Olene Grace Sanders joined our Lord and Savior, leaving behind 94 years of loving memories to her beloved family. A child of the Great Depression, she bore the hardships of life with quiet dignity that only those cut from the Old Breed manage so well. She was never one to complain, unless the Braves had a bad night. She was a devoted family woman, who provided unflinching love, care, and stability for her children and grandchildren. From her kitchen table came so many great meals filled with stories from the past and plenty of laughter. A God-fearing woman, Olene was an active member of Northside Baptist Church, Troy, Alabama where she contributed to plenty of potluck dinners over the years. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, her love knew no bounds, and she will be missed deeply. She is survived by her children, Rod Sanders (Frances), Bart Sanders (Shelby), and Kim Sanders May; eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and her three sisters. Olene was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lester Sanders; son, Garry Sanders; parents, Walter & Inez Grace; granddaughter, Whitney Sanders; son-in-law, Kenny May; grandson-in-law, Chad Griffin; as well as several siblings.