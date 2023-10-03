Troy Volleyball remains undefeated in conference play Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Troy Trojans (6-8, 4-0) picked up their fourth straight Sun Belt Conference win 3-2 over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at home.

Troy fell behind in the match, losing the first set 25-21 but came back to tie things up in the second set by a score of 25-23. Southern Miss took advantage in the third set, winning 25-18, but Troy came storming back to win 27-25 in the fourth set. In the final set, the Trojans rallied to win 15-12 and take the conference match.

“It was a tough, gritty win this afternoon,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said after the win. “We were a bit of a roller coaster, but we did a good job at the fourth set going into the fifth. We stayed composed and took advantage of things we felt we had an edge on. Amiah Butler and Tori Hester were clutch down the stretch for us.”

Hester led the Trojans with a career-high 36 kills in the win. She also tallied 20 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Hester also earned three assists, two aces and two blocks. Butler earned a career-high 22 kills in the win, as well. Janelle Stuempfig also earned a career-high 63 assists and Jaci Mesa tallied 22 digs.

Troy travels to Marshall this weekend for back-to-back conference games on Friday and Saturday.