It’s time for the Pike County Fair Published 6:59 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

There’s hint of fall in the air and that’s a sign that it’s time for the Pike County Fair.

Opening night for the Pike County Fair is Tuesday, October 10 and Kathy Sneed, Troy Shrine Club, said this year’s county fair promises to be one of the best with an exciting midway, great entertainment, interesting and informative exhibits and food and fun for everyone.

Although, the Troy Shriners are shifting into high gear to be ready for the 2023 Pike County Fair, so should be those who are planning to enter exhibits in the prize categories from the biggest and best sweet potatoes to the most amazing hand-crafted items.

Sneed said the county fair provides an opportunity for local residents to vie for blue ribbons in a wide range of categories. If you can make it, bake it or grow it, there will be blue ribbons to be awarded, Sneed said. Businesses, clubs, organizations and non-profit organizations have information booths inside the main building

Items may be entered and booths set up from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7 and, from 1 until 5 p.m., on Sunday, October 8.

Opening day for the 2023 Pike County Fair is Tuesday, October 10 and the fair will close on Saturday, October 14.

The Pike County Fair offers gate admission that includes entrance to the midway, free parking and amazing free entertainment, Sneed said.

Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Family Nights are Tuesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 20. On those nights, unlimited rides are $15 per person.

Sneed said entertainment at the Pike County Fair is free and more than worth the price of admission to the fair.

On Tuesday night Erick Hasten from Montgomery will take center stage with country and Rhythm and Blues. Jackson Chase, a country singer from Nashville, will be the featured entertainer on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, Pike County’s own, Morgan and Weston Brown, will be back by popular demand. The Elvis & Loretta Lynn Tribute Show on Friday night will feature Jerome Jackson and Pam Jackson. On Saturday night, Rylee Austin from Greenville will take center stage and close out the show.”

Sneed said those who enjoy county fairs are encouraged to pick and choose a night or nights to attend the Troy Shrine Club’s 20023 Pike County Fair. It will be a best ticket in town, Sneed said.