Henderson, Black & Greene Mill Co. founded in 1926

In January 1926, the Henderson, Black & Greene Mill Company was established as the successor of Henderson Mill Company. When the firm was founded, HB&G had six employees. In 1970 when HB&G celebrated it’s 45th year of service, they employed 250 people.

Henderson, Black and Greene celebrates its 45th year of service to Troy and Pike County. But, Henderson, Black and Greene’s service area extends far beyond the local area.

Two of the divisions of the company have a much greater area to cover. The Sash and Door plant products , especially the wooden column line initiated in 1866, serves 29 eastern states and Canada.

The products of this division of the business are shipped regularly and also by special order. Among the items manufactured are doors, window units, stair units, rails and columns. This portion of the HB&G business is headed by Walter Ray Edwards.

The Contract Department serves an area within a hundred mile radius of the Troy office. Heading the contracting department is Otis Stephens.

At the present time, HB&G is completing work on the largest contract ever let by the City of Troy. This is a $3.5 million housing construction project financed through the aid of the Federal Housing and Urban Development offices.

In addition to these two operations, HB&G also has a complete hardware and building supply line. Under the management of Jimmy Gardner retail store can supply all needs from a penny nail through the largest orders for materials.

Also available at the retail store are sporting good including hunting and fishing supplies.

General manager of the Henderson, Black and Greene si Dick DeBray. Jean Messick is the office manager.

HB&G has grown from an original seven employees to the present figure of about 300. The payroll of the company is approximately $1,200,000 annually.

In 1970 the company moved into new offices at 110 Pike Street from their downtown location. The new building houses the general offices and the hardware and building supply store.

With their own record of growth, HB&G is optimistic about the general prospects for business in 1971.

