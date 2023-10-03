Goshen, CHHS pick up volleyball wins Published 11:53 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Charles Henderson Lady Trojans earned Monday night volleyball wins on Oct. 3.

The Lady Eagles knocked off Luverne 3-1, winning the first set 25-19 before falling in the second set 25-22. Goshen then knocked off Luverne in back-to-back sets, 25-21 and 26-24, to take the match.

Mikayla Mallard led Goshen with 10 kills, while Alyssa Sparks earned seven kills and Alyssa pippins tallied seven kills and 16 digs. Jaci Rushing dished 24 assists in the win and Emily Hussey earned 30 digs.

The Lady Trojans defeated Highland Home by a score of 3-2 in a hard-fought win. Charles Henderson won the first set 25-17 but Highland Home came back to win set two by a score of 25-21. The Lady Trojans won set three by a score of 25-21 but the Lady Squadron tied the match again with a 25-18 win in the fourth set. In the fifth and final set, the Lady Trojans captured the match with a 18-16 win.

Jordan Owens led CHHS with 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces, while Kahden Bivin chipped in with eight kills, four digs and nine aces. Abby Key added six kills, three digs and an ace, while Bess Dunn tallied five kills and three digs. Bennett Holmes also earned 14 digs and three aces.