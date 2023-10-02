Troy Homecoming Parade 100 entries strong Published 5:19 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The 2023 Troy University Homecoming Appreciation Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Troy and everyone is invited to be a part of the celebration.

Every entry in the parade will be a celebration of Troy’s hometown university… T for Troy!

All parade watchers are encouraged to show their Trojan spirit and pride by wearing Troy University’s colors: Cardinal, silver and black,

The 2023 Troy University Homecoming Appreciation Day Parade will feature 100 entries including nine bands and, of course, the Troy University’s Sound of the South Marching Band.

Mary Carlton Landsberg, Pike County Chamber of Commerce assistant, said the Troy University Homecoming Appreciation Day Parade will also feature Greek pageantry, cars, boats, motorcycles, even a jet. Each entry will be decorated to a “T” (for Troy).

The 2023 Troy University Homecoming Appreciation Day Parade will honor Mike Amos as its grand marshal. Amos has been Troy biggest cheerleader for more than 50 years and continues to be. Amos has been dubbed Troy’s Super Fan” and its a title he wears proudly.

Landsberg said a huge number of Trojan alumni and fans is expected to enjoy all the day’s activities and events beginning with the downtown parade. She encourages everyone to go to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for information about the day’s events and for a map of the parade route.