ArtRageous at hit with students Published 5:43 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

ArtRageous.

That’s the best way to describe the experience of fourth-grade students from throughout Pike County who visited the Claudia Crosby Theater on Monday morning. It was truly an Art Rageous experience.

Dave Camwell, president of the sponsoring Troy Arts Council, welcomed the students to ArtRageous, an interactive art and music speed painting experience.

The students were amazingly delighted at how the different artists work together to entertain and create. While the young students clapped, cheered and danced in their seats, the artists were almost unnoticably painting a portrait.

“Wow!” was the collective expression of several hundred fourth graders.