ArtRageous at hit with students

Published 5:43 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Voncile Flowers, teacher at Banks Schools, took center stage and revealed her talent on the dance floor.

ArtRageous.

That’s the best way to describe the experience of fourth-grade students from throughout Pike County who visited the Claudia Crosby Theater on Monday morning. It was truly an Art Rageous experience.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Dave Camwell, president of the sponsoring Troy Arts Council, welcomed the students to ArtRageous, an interactive art and music speed painting experience.

The students were amazingly delighted at how the different artists work together to entertain and create. While the young students clapped, cheered and danced in their seats, the artists were almost unnoticably painting a portrait.

“Wow!” was the collective expression of several hundred fourth graders.

More Z-News - Main story

Pike County High suspends football operations

Unbeaten no more: Troy knocks off Georgia State  

Goshen dominates Kinston on the road 

Ariton hands Straughn its first loss

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events