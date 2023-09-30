Goshen dominates Kinston on the road Published 12:31 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Goshen Eagles (4-2) traveled to Coffee County on Friday night and came away with a resounding 41-7 win over the Class 1A Kinston Bulldogs (1-4).

Goshen wasted no time jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Eagles scored on a 58-yard run from All-State running back Jamauri McClure in the first quarter, along with 1-yard and 20-yard scoring runs from Jayden McNabb.

McClure added a 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Szemerick Andrews scored on a 78-yard run. Goshen’s final score came on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown from Tyler McLendon late in the second quarter.

Goshen rolled up 304 yards of offense. McNabb completed both of his pass attempts for 63 yards along with rushing for 24 yards and two touchdowns. McClure rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries on the night, while Andrews rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on four carries. McLendon caught two passes for 63 yards.

Landon Chandler led the Goshen defense with 15 tackles, while Josh Terry recorded eight tackles and McLendon recorded seven tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.

Kinston’s only score came on a 90-yard run from running back Colby Tew, who rushed for 139 yards on the night.

Goshen will host Barbour County for homecoming next week as the Eagles return to region play on Oct. 6.