Ariton hands Straughn its first loss Published 8:33 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Ariton Purple Cats (3-3) snapped Class 3A’s Straughn Tigers (4-1) winning streak and handed them their first loss of the season on Friday night, 34-21.

The Purple Cats rolled up 425 yards of offense with 313 yards passing and 112 yards rushing. Ariton jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and led 20-7 at halftime. While Straughn managed to cut the lead to 27-21 in the third quarter, Ariton scored another touchdown in the fourth to seal the win.

Senior athlete Ian Senn was nearly impossible to stop, completing 20-of-25 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns along with rushing for 74 yards and another touchdown on 17 rushing attempts. Miles Tyler caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Jessie Pelham caught two passes for 85 yards and Brody Joyce caught three passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Caple also returned three kicks for 94 yards.

Trevor Johnston led the Ariton defense with 14 tackles and four tackles-for-loss, while both Tyler and Senn earned eight tackles each. Senn also intercepted a pass. Avaughn Brown and Gabe Jones chipped in with seven tackles each and Caple had six tackles.

Ariton returns to region play next Friday, Oct. 6, against Cottonwood on the road.