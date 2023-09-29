Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, September 30, 2023
Published 4:50 pm Friday, September 29, 2023
Sept. 22
Minor in Possession of Tobacco, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
Minor, Obstructing Government Operations
Sept. 23
Minor, Domestic Assault
Sept. 24
Minor, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol
Minor, DUI, Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Sept. 25
Cummings, Defrederick D, 38, Theft
Carter, Kanisha D, 35, Contempt of Court 2309-1608
Rayburn, Ashly J, 36, Alias Warrant
Sept. 26
Byrd, Jessica L, 37, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card x7, B/E to vehicle x4, Possession of Forged Instrument
Williams, Quintoria L, 29, Alias Warrant
Collier, John W, 26, Alias Warrant
Sept. 27
Moore, Stephon D, 26, Harassment
Minor, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Domestic Assault
Brooks, Keaon L, 28, Harassing Communications
Mobley, Tommy M, 49, Possession of Marijuana
Daniels, Venecia T, 26, Alias Warrant
Robinson, Orlando Q, 57, Alias Warrant
Evans, Kendrick N, 25, Possession of Marijuana
Sept. 28
Locke Jr, Quintin D, 31, Menacing, Alias Warrants
Pommells, Loraine M, 41, Domestic Violence
Grimes, Jeremy J, 36, Domestic Violence
Jones, Ketreunna, 26, Harassment, Shoplifting
Byrd, Jessica L, 37, B/E to vehicle x2
Smith, Qemetrius A, 25, Attempted Murder, Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle
Gleaton, Jessica E, 28, Disorderly conduct
Morris, Catherine W, 51, Shoplifting, Alias Warrant