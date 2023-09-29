Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, September 30, 2023 Published 4:50 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Sept. 22

Minor in Possession of Tobacco, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Minor, Obstructing Government Operations

Sept. 23

Minor, Domestic Assault

Sept. 24

Minor, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol

Minor, DUI, Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Sept. 25

Cummings, Defrederick D, 38, Theft

Carter, Kanisha D, 35, Contempt of Court 2309-1608

Rayburn, Ashly J, 36, Alias Warrant

Sept. 26

Byrd, Jessica L, 37, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card x7, B/E to vehicle x4, Possession of Forged Instrument

Williams, Quintoria L, 29, Alias Warrant

Collier, John W, 26, Alias Warrant

Sept. 27

Moore, Stephon D, 26, Harassment

Minor, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Domestic Assault

Brooks, Keaon L, 28, Harassing Communications

Mobley, Tommy M, 49, Possession of Marijuana

Daniels, Venecia T, 26, Alias Warrant

Robinson, Orlando Q, 57, Alias Warrant

Evans, Kendrick N, 25, Possession of Marijuana

Sept. 28

Locke Jr, Quintin D, 31, Menacing, Alias Warrants

Pommells, Loraine M, 41, Domestic Violence

Grimes, Jeremy J, 36, Domestic Violence

Jones, Ketreunna, 26, Harassment, Shoplifting

Byrd, Jessica L, 37, B/E to vehicle x2

Smith, Qemetrius A, 25, Attempted Murder, Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle

Gleaton, Jessica E, 28, Disorderly conduct

Morris, Catherine W, 51, Shoplifting, Alias Warrant