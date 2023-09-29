Pike County’s game with Headland called at halftime

Published 10:14 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

An on-field fight between Pike County and Headland led to the game being called. (Photo by Kennedy Roy)

With Pike County trailing Headland 20-0 late in the second quarter, a fight between the two teams occured eventually leading to the game being called.

After the two teams were initially sent to their respective locker rooms for halftime following a sidelines clearing fight between both teams, officials ultimately called the game, giving Headland the 20-0 win.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) had no comment about the matter. More information to come.

