Obituary, Saturday, September 30, 2023 Published 4:49 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Gerald Don Renfroe

Gerald Don Renfroe, Sr., age 84, a resident of Troy, died Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 am at Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Troy with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

He is survived by his wife: Dana Thrash Renfroe; granddaughter: Jessica Renfroe (Ashley); sister: Katie Barr (Delon); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

He is preceded in death by his first wife: Elizabeth Renfroe; son: Gerald Don Renfroe, Jr.; brothers: Roy Renfroe, Kenneth Renfroe, William Renfroe, Frank Renfroe, John Renfroe, and Robert Benton.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a simple hard working man. Mr. Renfroe spent over 30 years as a lineman and loved his work. After retirement, the work didn’t end. He loved spending time tending to his farm in Spring Hill. He was an outdoorsman through and through. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or farming Don loved spending his time outdoors. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

